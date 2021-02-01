Letters to the Editor — February 1, 2021

01 February 2021 00:02 IST

‘Dumping’ of the aged

The incident, where civic authorities in Indore were caught on video trying to dump homeless elders by the side of a highway leaves one speechless (Page 1, January 31). The claim that the elders were “being moved to a shelter” is an unbelievable and tall story. Such inhuman acts need to be factored in while ranking the cities in India under ‘Swachh Bharat’. While the suspension of lower-level staff is welcome, the higher-ups need to be hauled up too.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Such savage treatment of the elderly is highly condemnable. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government talks much about giving respect and showing love to the aged, but the party must note that this is an incident that has happened in a BJP-ruled State. The elderly may not have wealth but they deserve respect and good treatment. The Additional Commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation’s statement was most unconvincing as the visual in the news report said it all.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Such barbarous treatment of elders is against the Indian culture of love and respect for the elderly. The government needs to increase its funding and improvement of the infrastructure and support for the elderly so that they can live their lives with dignity.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Is human life so cheap? Even more shocking is the explanation about those responsible having been suspended from service. It is obvious that those who carried out the operation, could not have done this without instructions from those above them.

One could not help contrast this with another report, “Karnataka govt. to set up 2 cow shelters in every taluk” (Inside pages, January 31). While homeless and elderly citizens are discarded like dirt on a highway unmindful of the biting cold weather, cows are being given shelters. The crude and heartless incident only points to the shortcomings in our governance.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

What kind of social justice is this to “throw away” the elderly much like disposable objects after use? When cattle-sheds are being made for stray cattle, why aren’t there homes for the aged and the poor who have no one to look after them? The only consolation is that the incident came to light, with some higher authorities trying to set things right.

Elizabeth Koshy,

Maramon, Pathanamthitta, Kerala

Dark days

At a book launch last week, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the Emergency, during which he experienced state excesses, was marked by the destruction of civil liberties. It is ironic as it is the very Supreme Court which upheld the Emergency. Now, the stark question is whether the situation, with regard to the minorities, who have guarantees under the Constitution of India, is any different now.

Several issues, such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which discriminates against Muslim minorities, the wholesale acquittal of the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, the unceremonious abrogation of Article 370 guaranteeing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and now, the State ordinances relating to inter-faith marriages where Muslim youth are being targeted, have led to minorities living in a perpetual state of fear.

Fali S. Nariman, who fought the Emergency, and who even relinquished the high office of Additional Solicitor General, once said in his remarks at a function: “I have lived a long life and flourished in secular India. And in the fullness of time, I would also like to die in secular India. If God wills.” A right-wing majoritarian country, where constitutional rights get eclipsed and where the minorities and the marginalised feel insecure, could equally, if not more, be described as being in a state of Emergency.

N.G.R. Prasad, D. Nagasaila,

Chennai

New worry in Wayanad

That Wayanad district is a very fragile and ecologically sensitive area needs no reiteration (“Mushrooming resorts threaten the calm in Wayanad”, January 31). There have already been cases of landslides causing damage to people and land. This is also an area where tribal communities live. The district administration needs to take cognisance of the unplanned and snowballing tourism and ensure that the ecological balance of the area is undisturbed.

Ram Mohan Das K.,

Malappuram, Kerala