Letters to The Editor — December 9, 2023

December 09, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Battered city

Chennai-ites endorse the demand made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should release a white paper on the ₹4,000 crore storm water drain project.

It was a nightmare during the cyclone, making one wonder whether the amount spent had gone down the drain, so to speak. Ironically, the DMK government has thought it fit to spend a lot of money on organising a Formula 4 race in the city.

The end result is that Chennai-ites are destined to encounter the fury of floods, irrespective of whichever government is at the helm.

Can a new party guarantee a proper drainage system to ensure a relatively flood-free Chennai?

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

The cyclone ravaged low-lying areas, with dwellings getting inundated and residents being forced to flee. In many instances, people were seen in neck-deep water. Michaung was like a mini-tsunami.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

While ideas fly thick and fast to solve the problems encountered during the cyclone, two insurmountable problems need to be addressed. First, the clogging of drains cannot be avoided as long as citizens continue to dump waste in the trenches through the gaping uncovered holes. Second, mushrooming construction in low-lying areas (waterbodies) especially in the outskirts needs a check. The lesson is that none will invest in properties that are prone to inundation.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Task before INDIA bloc

The results of the Assembly elections in three northern States also remind one of the same patterns of results that emerged in the 2019 general election.

It is time the Opposition leaders looked at the continuously unexpected surprise victories of the Bharatiya Janata Party, found out the real reason and took appropriate action. All the Opposition parties should join hands by burying their ego fathoms deep, be prepared for sacrifices and stand as one. The Congress party should shed its big brother attitude.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai