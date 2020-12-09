Letters to the Editor — December 9, 2020

09 December 2020 00:02 IST

Parliament building

Despite questions concerning the legality of the Central Vista project being in court, the Centre is in an unseemly hurry to break ground to score brownie points (Page 1, “SC nod for Central Vista inauguration”, December 8). However, this is sending a wrong signal to government-run departments which often have a penchant to lay the foundation stone of big ticket projects without statutory approvals (especially environmental) in place. The predictable outcome is time and cost overruns. Many construction agencies have to exit in the face of uncertainty, thereby rendering myriad projects unviable. This is a reason why parties quote invariably high for government tenders. There are ample cases when many could not be commissioned for want of requisite approvals despite construction and are inevitably abandoned. The government, rather than being a role model and setting unquestionable standards, is itself indulging in acts of omission and commission. It is incumbent upon it to issue a diktat to all Ministries that no greenfield/brownfield project must be kicked off unless all approvals are in place.

Deepak Singhal,

Noida

Advertising

Advertising

Completion of 75 years of Independence, in 2022, is no doubt a milestone, but embarking on a project estimated to cost ₹20,000 crore, is a colossal waste. The proposed building is said to have a seating capacity for over 1,000 MPs. As it is, the present House wears a deserted look most of the time, thanks to large-scale absenteeism by MPs. One can only imagine how the new House would look like with seats lying vacant.

P.G. Menon,

Chennai

Farmer’s notebook

I am a farmer and can affirm that a farmer’s life does not have the comfort of a monthly salary. It’s a life of perseverance for years and where profit is not guaranteed. There are issues of quality produce, quantity, the weather, good sowing and harvesting. A farmer does not always make a profit with every year’s production; it is usually one bumper production year. All these make the current farm laws suspect because in contract farming, prices are fixed prior and the produce is bought only if quality conditions are met. Else it is sent to the free market where it can go any way.

The government needs to think of a policy that helps in improving quality and production for small farmers. The idea of farmer producer companies as a government undertaking, headed by agriculture graduates is do-able. Contract farming should be allowed only with these FPCs.

Eklaspur Shiv,

Hubli, Karnataka

Slow journalism

Delayed Gratification is a quarterly published from London by The Slow Journalism Company. The magazine is considered as an antidote to ‘throwaway journalism’ which seems to have become the order of the day. The magazine picks up three-month-old stories when ‘the dust has settled’ and claims to be ‘the last to breaking news’. Three reports, with their telling headlines, published side by side (Inside pages, December 8), are examples of how TV anchors need to tread. While social media platforms provide individuals the liberty to express their views, it cannot be at the cost of being careless or hurtful. Delayed gratification is not such a bad idea after all.

Saurabh Sinha,

Bhilai, Chhattisgarh