Letters to The Editor — December 8, 2022

December 08, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Growth forecast

The reports on India’s growth projection by the World Bank, at 6.9% (Page 1, December 7), and the Fitch rating, of 6.2% (‘Business’ page, December 7) have left the common man even more confused than ever, wondering what the underlying factors that determined the forecasts could be. More clarity is needed on the macro-economic factors that were taken into account and the method used in arriving at the figures. There cannot be so much of a variation in the projections. The Government’s clarification is essential as its growth figure is on the higher side. It should not be a case of “Lies, damned lies, and statistics”.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Case backlog

That courts across the country are flooded with cases — a “pendency of five crore” — is alarming. The existing judicial system needs to be reviewed. The tendency to approach the courts over trivial issues and administrative matters should be curtailed. A court exists to dispense early justice to the aggrieved and not to enrich lawyers by prolonging cases by limitless adjournments. The Government also needs to cooperate with the judiciary in filling up the vacancies of judges.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Chennai

Abuse, exaggeration

As the jury chairman of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Nadav Lapid was within his rights and responsibility to express his reading of the films exhibited in the festival. Kashmir Files was not an exception to be treated as a holy cow. It is beyond comprehension why and how his criticism was taken to be abuse to the host country. His words were less than sophisticated but the Israel Ambassador equating Kashmir Files with Spielberg’s Schindler’s List took the cake in exaggeration.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Reforestation needed

Studies have shown that beginning with the last decade, about five million hectares of trees have been cut down every year in India, contributing to extreme niche loss and a drop in the quantum of biodiversity. Every species, including humans relies on trees to survive. We have to carry out a massive reforestation exercise to combat the challenge of climate change and the rapid-fire decline of biodiversity. Even creating wildlife corridors through the connection of old growth trees will help. Tracts must be rehabilitated by returning indigenous tree species to them.

Vijaykumar H.K.,

Raichur, Karnataka