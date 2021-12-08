Letters to the Editor — December 8, 2021

08 December 2021 00:02 IST

North-east strategy

The government of the day might have made inroads in the North-east, politically, but in handling issues, it seems to have failed to understand the real problems of the people and their sensitivities. Handling insurgency without empathy can cause problems in the long run. It is such mishandling that is exploited by insurgent groups to precipitate trouble.

N. Nagarajan, Advertising Advertising

Secunderabad

Ties upgraded

It is heartening that old friends, India and Russia, have come closer again and reset their mutual relations after some drift over developments on the international stage. The fact that this is Mr. Putin’s second visit abroad since the pandemic is a reflection of the importance Russia gives to its ties. As Russia is a dependable friend, India should ensure that relations are not strained.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

There is no doubt that Russia and India are natural partner-nations. Beginning with the Cold War era to the present-day world, Russia has proved to be an all-weather friend of India, especially in times of need. The extensive agreements signed in Delhi will only boost ties.

Anil Yadav,

Etawah, Uttar Pradesh

Cooked up

It is appalling that fake vaccination entries are being made by health-care workers to “achieve” the allotted targets of vaccinations (Page 1, “Fake entries mar T.N. data” and “PM, Amitabh on Bihar list”, both December 7). This shows the lack of understanding by health-care workers of the importance and the seriousness of the vaccination programme. The question that begs an answer is about what happened to the stocks of vaccine vials relating to these fake vaccination entries. Have they been discarded in the bin? Mounting unnecessary pressure on the system, with the aim to achieve ego-boosting world records, has the potential to derail the vaccination programme itself.

With Omicron threatening to trigger a “third wave”, it is all the more important that the people are fully and “really” vaccinated. As vaccine hesitancy appears to be a big problem, better awareness and even free vaccination should be considered.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Sarada Menon

The passing of Dr. Sarada Menon is not only a great loss for the Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF), Chennai but also students and scholars in the field of psychiatry. The real tribute to the Padma Bhushan awardee is for the team trained by her to continue their service to society with renewed commitment and dedication.

M. Subbiah,

Chennai