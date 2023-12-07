Letters to The Editor — December 7, 2023

December 07, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

State of preparedness

Relief measures following the cyclone in Chennai need to be on a massive scale but what is happening is that it is proceeding at a snail’s pace. The reasons? First, NGOs and voluntary organisations have not been roped in yet. The Corporation authorities should have done it on day-2. Second, TANGEDCO has been slow to restore power in many areas despite tree fall being minimal, unlike the Vardah cyclone of 2016. Long-term measures call or preparing a master plan involving experts in stormwater management. Foreign expertise must be sought.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

For many in Chennai, it is a repeat experience of the havoc caused by cyclone Vardah. Every November or December, the citizens of Chennai worry about even moderate rain disrupting normal life considerably. Over the years, the governments of the two Dravidian majors have fallen short in their preparedness and response mechanisms to confront the relentless forces of nature.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

We have been hearing for the past decade or more of cyclones of various names hitting Tamil Nadu. The aftermath is heavy flooding that lasts for days. We have also heard of the Netherlands having an advanced system for flood management with a good amount of money earmarked for the purpose. Why not take their expert advice?

P.M. Gopalan,

Mumbai

In Telangana

It is welcome that the Congress has recognised talent rather than seniority in nominating A. Revanth Reddy as the new Chief Minister of Telangana, and within 48 hours after the results were announced (Page 1, December 6). The Congress’s new strategies after the series of debacles it has faced in State after State is commendable. Revanth Reddy’s victory proves that there is no dearth of leaders in the party who will prove their mettle if the party gives them free hand.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad