Letters to The Editor — December 7, 2022

December 07, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Conversions and judiciary

It is no secret that religious conversions are on the rise, with most being done in a ‘deceitful’ manner. The thin line between choosing faith and conversion by guile is being exploited by certain sections.

The good news is that the Supreme Court of India has stepped in (Page 1, December 6). Matters as sensitive as religious conversions need deft handling and who better to handle this than the highest judiciary of the land. The poor are perhaps the most vulnerable section.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

This country has had enough and more with religious tussles and its far-reaching consequences. It has become a practice for almost every religion to convert people by luring the financially weaker sections with some kind of ‘ deceit’. Our Constitution provides for the free practice of any custom. So, it is only viable and assertive on the part of the top court to look for an amicable solution.

Jayasekharan V.P.,

Payyanur, Kannur, Kerala

Perhaps the judges ought to examine the issues brought before them in the light of the Constitution and the law of the land without indulging in discourse that may send signals of bias, and thereby undermine the prestige of the judiciary. It would be a difficult task to decide in an objective manner the role of allurements in conversions. Given the partisan manner in which certain official agencies operate in the country, hoping for a neutral mechanism would be illusory.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Poll predictions

The exit poll predictions, at least in Gujarat, are an exercise of futility. The election campaign in a State where the ruling party has been in power without interruption only saw non issues overshadow the real issues. This is also a State that is polarised and the Election Commission of India appeared to look the other way in aiding the ruling party’s campaign — the top leader was seen in an informal roadshow during the second phase of voting.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

Dominique Lapierre

Erudite author Dominique Lapierre lived a rich life and has left umpteen admirers, which includes me, in mourning. After reading his unputdownable masterpiece, Freedom at Midnight, I wrote to the writer asking him whether he could, using his name and influence, make the book affordable to the not so moneyed individual who may be interested in buying the books of renowned authors. Penned on May 22, 1982, he wrote: “Dear Mr. Natarajan, Many thanks for your most kind letter. I am happy to inform you that a paper[back] edition of our new book will be available shortly. You are very right about the exorbitant price. But we, authors, have nothing to do with this. And we do not even dispose of copies to send to our friends. With all my good wishes always.”

Sd. Dominique Lapierre, Avenue Kleber — 75116 Paris

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai