Letters to the Editor — December 7, 2021

Operation in Nagaland

Words such as “mistaken identity” and “intelligence failure” only focus the spotlight on the training and professionalism of the security forces (Page 1, “Army operation in Nagaland goes awry, 15 civilians dead”, December 6). The incident is bound to be an impediment in ongoing peace talks with various insurgent groups. There must be an investigation that is transparent, quick and fair.

Wheels of justice

While there are ample number of cases in the country that are examples of inordinate delays in ensuring justice in criminal cases involving the assault of girls and women, it was gratifying to come across a different verdict in one instance, in Nalanda, Bihar, that involved the case of an assault of a four-year-old girl. That the offender was convicted and sentenced within a day shows that it is possible to ensure justice quickly. But this means that special efforts would have to be made in the gathering of evidence, witnesses, etc. A judgment like this will eradicate the age-old thinking that delay is inevitable in courts. Wide publicity of such cases will help to raise the image of the judiciary. The judge who made this memorable judgment deserves all our appreciation.

The Editorial, “Pique and petulance” (December 4), paints a very distressing picture of the justice delivery system of the nation, even decades after its freedom. It calls for prompt improvements and reforms especially in cases of prolonged incarceration without trial in the light of repeated state overreach. It is stunning that a lawyer, social and human rights activist who was arrested in 2018 had to grapple with the vagaries of the legal system to obtain her much-delayed bail, and in default. Is it not a travesty of justice? When the case will culminate in its logical and legal conclusion is a million dollar question.

Far-reaching Bill

The Dam Safety Bill, introduced by the Central Government, should be viewed as a boon to the lower riparian States which depend on other States for the release of water and other dam-related issues. In fact, with the heat being raised by certain interests, for example, in Kerala,, regarding the ‘safety’ of the Mullaperiyar dam, a neutral authority could help calm the fears of the public, as it would act under the guidance of experts in the field. Likewise, the periodical release of water according to judgments and agreements can also become the responsibility of the authority. This could help remove misunderstanding among the States concerned.

Ranking mechanism

The ranks this year for higher educational institutions under the National Institutional Ranking Framework prove that it is a flawed exercise. Service universities such as those for animal sciences have been pushed to the background for no fault of theirs as the parameters are skewed against them. Privately funded deemed-to-be-universities in their anxiety to get top ranks have tried to push the metrics. It is an opportune moment for mushrooming consultants to assist them in this process. The Ministry of Education must adopt a categorised approach with regard to the mandate, objectives and governmental support received to make the process meaningful.

