Letters to the Editor — December 7, 2020

The farmers are firm that they want the farm laws repealed, while the government is ready to only make amendments (“Spell out decision on repeal of farm laws, protesters tell Centre”, Dec. 6). The lesson for the government is that ignoring well-established democratic procedures and passing laws in a hurry without considering various concerns is never good in a democracy. Good intentions are not sufficient for robust legislation. A good law is one which doesn’t provide grounds for discontent among citizens.

Nayakara Veeresha,

Bengaluru

The ruling BJP government cannot abdicate its responsibilities towards the farmers and pass laws which could promote private players. Democracy requires the government to negotiate with the farmers. Repealing the laws would be real grassroots democracy. We have a Central Parliament and Central farm laws but the farmer, who is central to all this, is marginalised.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

India has said that the Canadian Prime Minister’s comments on the protests are “an unacceptable interference” in India’s internal affairs. Meanwhile, 36 British MPs have written a letter to the U.K. Foreign Secretary urging him to raise concern over the protests here. The Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General has also said people have a right to protest peacefully and the authorities must allow them to do so. The government may try to silence foreign leaders and international organisations by saying this is India’s internal matter, but it seems to forget that our own Prime Minister said in Houston, “Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar”. The U.S. election too is that country’s internal matter.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Rajini’s entry

Rajinikanth has finally decided to enter politics after much deliberation (“Star turn”, Dec. 4). But being popular isn’t enough; even when parties make their calculations, votes elude them. What are Rajini’s policies? In what way is he going to be an alternative to the AIADMK and the DMK? Only with time we will know if his popularity translates into votes.

G. Subramanian,

Chennai

Compensating victims

This development will not only bring about a paradigm shift in the administration of justice but also make the justice system victim-centric (“Convicts to compensate victims of crime in Delhi”, Dec. 6). This will not only help the convicts atone for their crimes, but also help the victims be less bitter towards the perpetrators. But a meaningful compensation can happen only if the convict is financially capable of meeting the amount fixed by the court.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam

Bye, Mathrubootham

This is my desperate attempt to reach out to Mr. J. Mathrubootham (“Yours in exasperation for the final time”, Nov. 29). I had never imagined that his last letter would hit me so hard and move me to tears. It was like bidding adieu to my own grandfather. For the last three years, every Sunday breakfast was spent with Magazine. His quirks and pet peeves, Kamalam’s reactions to them, and their banter made me chuckle. I would like to thank him and Kamalam for enriching our Sundays and wish them all the best for their journey ahead.

Swati Shubhra,

Patna