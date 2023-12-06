Letters to The Editor — December 6, 2023

December 06, 2023 12:24 am | Updated December 05, 2023 11:17 pm IST

Michaung’s impact

Cyclone Michaung has caused havoc in Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh. The vagaries of weather and nature are certainly beyond human control. But what is appalling is that lessons are still not learnt from previous experiences. The ordeal continues with disturbing regularity. The lack of preparedness despite alerts through advanced technologies is disappointing.

Civic amenities are found inadequate, and drainage and sewerage systems are extremely poor and never given the priority they need. One spell of heavy rain is enough to bring life to a standstill. The major metro cities that boast of development are quick to collapse. The first major casualty is disruption of electricity and with it follows the darkness in every aspect. If a city cannot hold itself together against spells of heavy rain, one can imagine the plight of towns and villages.

Unless there are concrete steps in place, citizens will continue to struggle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

What is the point in declaring that essential services such as milk supply and medical shops, will function during the cyclone when the services of the national telecommunication service provider have gone kaput? One cannot even call an ambulance; neither can one get a life-saving drug from a medical shop over the phone. When Chennai could not withstand the onslaught of a mild to moderate cyclone, what will happen to the city if strong tornadoes, hurricanes and typhoons strike? Chennai will be off the map, one supposes. Communication breakdown is more calamitous than any other cataclysm.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

The grievance of continuing power cuts ever since the rains set in and after the passing of the cyclone needs to be addressed in the long term. When the basics of people’s needs are not met, it shows an incapacity to deliver in a crucial moment.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

History repeats itself! The Greater Chennai Corporation, like its sister corporations in the country, appears to have failed the city. It is unfortunate that Chennai being a foremost metropolitan city had to come to a grinding halt. Are there no solutions? Or are authorities incompetent?

Vivian Anthony Das,

Bengaluru

Though it is a natural calamity, environmentalists have called it a man-made disaster. A reckless assault on nature is definitely a key reason. The State administration should ensure the integrity of water bodies.

Nagarajamani M.V.,

Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT