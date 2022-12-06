December 06, 2022 12:24 am | Updated December 05, 2022 11:08 pm IST

Letters to The Editor — December 6, 2022

‘Kashmir Files’

*All controversy surrounding the film, ‘Kashmir Files’, could have been avoided and India not have suffered ignominy had the said film not been nominated for the prestigious IFFI award. Though Nadav Lapid had to face criticism over his comments on the quality of the film, now that the majority of three jurors have backed his statement that the film was indeed ‘vulgar and propaganda’, it becomes clear that Lapid only voiced the opinion of the majority board members whose duty is to look into the merits and worthiness of a film based purely on critical artistic parameters. It is also a lesson that we should take utmost care in selecting films for awards in such prestigious international festivals.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

‘Micronutrient malnutrition’

We write this letter as Professor of Physiology in St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru, and Senior Consultant in Paediatrics and Clinical Epidemiology, Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, New Delhi, respectively. The article (Editorial page) published on December 1, 2022, on micronutrient malnutrition, i.e., “An Indian recipe to quell micronutrient malnutrition”, is cause for concern, as it is unbalanced, inaccurate, and makes untenable generalisations based on sketchy evidence.

First, selective studies, prone to substantial bias, have been cited to support rice fortification. Two studies are cited, i.e., one from Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, and the other from Gujarat. The Gadchiroli study was not published formally, but is available on the FFRC.FSSAI website as a slide presentation. This was a non-randomised study of fortified rice distributed through the PDS. The haemoglobin values of mothers, girls and children are all combined and reported — rather than separately, as is usually done. There is a lot that is left unexplained in this unpublished report.

The Gujarat study, though published, is also non-randomised, used a questionable method of measuring haemoglobin (non-blood based), and really reported a very small effect of the fortified rice, but not in older children. Nevertheless, from just these two studies, the article makes sweeping generalisations about the need for universal rice fortification, when a rigorous systematic review of all the rice fortification evidence available, done in 2019 by the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, which included authors from the World Health Organization, said: “Fortification of rice with iron… may make little or no difference in the risk of having anaemia…”. This is true of Indian children as well: a rigorous study with iron fortified rice, given for eight months as a lunch meal (just like the Gujarat study) to Indian children with low Hb, done over 10 years ago, showed no effect in improving their Hb or anaemia.

There are some factual errors as well. While addressing the concern that fortified rice intake may harm tribals in Jharkhand suffering from thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia, errors are made. First, the article states that these families would have a rice consumption of 60g per person per day which is inaccurate. The NSSO in its 2012 survey shows that the per capita rice consumption across different districts in Jharkhand is in the range of 275g-350g per person per day. Second, the article also states that 60g of rice would provide 2.5 mg of iron, which would meet the daily iron requirement of 1mg-2 mg per day. This too is inaccurate: the absorption of iron is some 5%-10%, so 2.5 mg of iron intake would only provide a very small fraction of the requirement.

There is also some irony (pun intended). The Gadchiroli study took pains to exclude participants who had sickle cell anaemia. The article should have questioned that exclusion. In any case, it should be correctly stated that if a person did eat 300 mg of rice per day, that would, by FSSAI regulations, provide 9mg-13 mg iron per person per day. This is substantial, considering that the actual daily iron requirement is 10 mg per day for a man, and 15 mg per day for a woman. Then, 9mg-13 mg is a lot of iron to take, in addition to the daily dietary iron intake, not just for a person suffering from thalassemia or sickle cell anaemia, but indeed for any person. We do not doubt that a section (but not the majority) of the Indian population needs extra iron: their needs should be addressed in a targeted way. But universal fortification is a problem, and we should not cavalierly dismiss the risk of too much iron; it is a double-edged sword. We would think that some space and consideration also be given to considering the possible long-term toxicity of excessive iron: is the “recipe for quelling” to be given forever?

In discussing the harm or good that universal iron fortification may bring, we urge a systematic and balanced approach. All the evidence from peer-reviewed and recognised journals should be used. Errors should be carefully checked; the motivation should be clear. We note that the article refers to the Global Hunger Index as prime motivation for quelling micronutrient malnutrition: we direct attention to a white paper written by the ICMR on the fallacies of the GHI, not least of which was the contradiction that one-sixth to half of those labelled “hungry” by GHI criteria, were paradoxically overweight or showed metabolic overnutrition, in other national or sub-national Indian surveys. It is noteworthy to state that India was asked not to stop the export of wheat to countries ranked better on GHI. Above all, when pushing universal fortification, balance is required: we were disappointed.

Anura Kurpad,

Bengaluru

Harshpal Singh Sachdev,

New Delhi

