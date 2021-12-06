Letters to the Editor — December 6, 2021

06 December 2021 00:02 IST

Be vigilant

The highly infectious Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has the potential to play spoilsport at a time when the world is slowly trying to recover from the initial waves of COVID-19. As such, it is important to protect one and all by taking all the necessary precautions which includes strict implementation of the pandemic protocol. There seem to be a few countries pursuing the step of administering the booster dose to their citizens just in case Omicron proves to be more virulent.

Therefore, it is all the more important for the world’s second most populous country to adopt the safest possible measures to protect its citizens.

Govardhana Myneedu, Advertising Advertising

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

K. Rosaiah

An era has ended with the passing of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Tamil Nadu Governor, Konijeti Rosaiah, who was known for his commitment to ethics and values in public life. He was often called as an encyclopedia of finance with his record of presenting the Budget for Andhra Pradesh.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,

Tiruvuru, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh

There is no doubt that K. Rosaiah was a sincere Congress leader. What is remarkable is that he did not shift his loyalties at any point in time and sailed with the Congress party through all its ups and downs — a quality that is certainly rare in today’s politics.

B. Ganga Raju,

Hyderabad