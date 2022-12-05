Letters to The Editor — December 5, 2022

December 05, 2022 12:24 am | Updated December 04, 2022 11:04 pm IST

Electoral bond sales

Corporates donating to political parties can only promote crony capitalism and not democracy (Page 1, December 4). The reason is simple: most of the donations ultimately end up having an element of quid pro quo even if it was not visible at the time the money was donated. Therefore, one fails to understand in what way the Electoral Bond Scheme has cleansed the earlier system of political funding. If anything, the opacity surrounding the bonds has made it near impossible for the public to know which corporate gave what amount, and to which political party. But, one must concede the genius of the architect of the Electoral Bond Scheme even if it was used for the wrong ends. By keeping the door open for all political parties to receive donations from corporates, opposition to the scheme has been blunted while at the same time, the national party has expectedly continued to get the largest share of the pie under the scheme.

G.G. Menon,

Tripunithura, Ernakulam, Kerala

While the Electoral Bonds case is moving at a snail’s pace in the Supreme Court, the Government is busy opening more windows for electoral bond sales to mop up more funds. One has to comment on the way in which the whole exercise has been drawn up. It is almost certainly favouring the ruling dispensation in terms of garnering more funds than the combined share of the other parties in the fray (thus denying them a level-playing field). It also negates the question of transparency in political funding by the donors that has been given a go by notwithstanding the loud proclamations to the contrary. In the end, it raises the question about where the country is being led to.

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

Teasing an elephant

December 4 was World Wildlife Conservation Day and there were a number of media articles on both the plight of wildlife as well as some success stories (‘FAQ’ page, December 4).

I am writing about the first, namely to highlight the plight of the Asian elephant in many parts of India.

A search on YouTube, more precisely with the words “Elephant and tea garden” or “Elephant chasing boys” will show up a number of disturbing and distressing clips of people teasing and attempting to cause harm and hurt to the giant animal in the Northeast, especially the tea gardens of Assam, and also in the High Ranges in the Western Ghats.

Videos of youngsters running behind an elephant or even a herd of elephants and tourists indulging in unruly behaviour to upset the animal or animals highlight what seems to be a favourite game for many. There are also many YouTubers highlighting undiscovered spots in India’s jungles, which only increases the potential for a tourist invasion and setting up man-animal conflicts.

I wonder whether the authorities and the Forest Department officials are aware of this.

Kushal Mandanna,

Madikeri, Coorg

Surprises in Qatar

The stunning victories by Japan, South Korea, Morocco, Senegal and Saudi Arabia over the European and South American behemoths in FIFA 2022 herald a new beginning. The underdogs have displayed extraordinary grit and determination.

One can expect more surprises.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

