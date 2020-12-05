Letters to the Editor — December 5, 2020

Political debut

Corruption and language chauvinism have long been affecting Tamil Nadu and if Mr. Rajinikanth can usher in honesty, transparency and sobriety to governance, so be it. With the launch of Mr. Rajinikanth’s party planned in January, which would also be close to Ms. Sasikala’s release from jail, one wonders whether it would affect the AIADMK (Page 1, “Rajini will launch party in January”, December 4).

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai

The decision by the silver screen superstar, Rajinikanth, to establish a political party and be active in politics to serve the people is welcome. However, silver screen stardom is not enough in politics. He may float the party with his tinsel image, but it might be a challenging task to match the organisational machinery of the Dravidian parties. He has to work hard to garner the votes of neutral franchises and the anti-incumbency votes to make his presence felt. Let us wait and see whether he can bring a wave of resurgence in the politics of Tamil Nadu.

Mejari Mallikarjuna,

Nadigadda, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

If Mr. Rajinikanth is so eager to found a party and fight a political battle in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021, let him be more assertive in his decision to try his hand in politics instead of procrastinating at short intervals and disappointing his sea of supporters and the public, who have been eager for change in Tamil Nadu since 1969. Mr. Rajinikanth, I am sure, is knowledgeable enough to realise that fame and a name earned in the film world may not fetch him dividends politically. One only hopes that the ‘Super Star’ made a well-considered decision given how murky the waters are in politics.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Neither Mr. Rajinikanth nor his advisers seem to have done their homework before taking the decision. The two major Dravidian parties are fully entrenched with their committed cadre and a well- established network. There are also a few caste-based parties which too have a considerable following. Mr. Rajinikanth has little room to manoeuvre and gather the required votes to get a mandate in his favour, that too at such a short notice. At the most, he may play spoilsport to the fortunes of either of the two major parties by cutting into neutral votes and voters who would have perforce voted otherwise. Moreover, it is unfair of him to expect the people to vote for him on the basis of his celluloid heroics. His intentions may be noble, but his handling of such a sensitive issue of ruling a well-developed State in such a casual manner leaves a lot to be desired. By procrastinating for too long and failing to spell out clearly his policies, he missed an opportunity to be of some force to reckon with. If events do not turn out as per his script, he may face a dent in an image built brick by brick over decades.

V. Subramanian,

Dombivli, Thane, Maharashtra

Adulteration sting

Honey has a revered position in India since ancient times both as a medicine and in rituals. Pure honey has a number of well-documented health benefits.That standard brands of honey in the market have again failed to meet quality values is unfortunate. Though its consumption is low in India by world standards, it has enormous potential for export. Germany, one of the largest consumers, has tough testing standards. Our manufacturers should adopt vigorous testing standards.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

It is a matter of shame that honey has to now be added to the list of commonly adulterated foods such as milk, ghee, other milk products and spices to name a few. Pure honey has been used for ages as a food and medicine. The authorities need to keep it this way.

Dr. Sunil Chopra

Ludhiana, Punjab