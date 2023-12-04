Letters to The Editor — December 4, 2023

December 04, 2023 12:24 am | Updated December 03, 2023 10:52 pm IST

In spite of the Bhartiya Janata Party being unable to count upon anything as what would be called tangible achievements, it could capture power in three States. The results in favour of the party are not because people rested their confidence in the BJP but purely because the Opposition could not come together. The interest, the motivation and the confidence that the INDIA alliance can create in its formation is not sustained in its functioning. The components of INDIA stood aside in all the five States. The results should sensitise the Opposition parties to course correct and forge a united fight to try and change the political picture.

The BJP’s astonishing victories in this round of Assembly elections in the politically crucial Hindi heartland has demonstrated that it still retains its pre-eminence in that part of the country deemed to be its traditional strongholds. The encroachment of religion into politics has changed the political complexion of the country and made the Modi-Shah juggernaut unstoppable. The ‘semi-final’ results will certainly boost the BJP’s morale ahead of the general election. However, it is far-fetched to say that they have brightened the prospects of the BJP scoring a hat-trick in 2024 or made 2024 a done deal, for India is far wider than the three States the party won hands down this time.

After the Congress party’s victory in Karnataka, there was much talk that the party would come to power in Madhya Pradesh and retain Rajasthan. But the party appeared to be too over confident. The victories go to prove that Brand Modi is still in force.

The BJP has convincingly proved that the Modi juggernaut still rolls and that the Congress has a lot of catching up to do. The win in Telangana can hardly create any sense of euphoria as it was clearly a negative vote for the BRS. It is sufficiently clear that north of the Vindhyas, the Modi magic still works and his flowing rhetoric still strikes a chord.

The Congress’s convincing win in Telangana can at best be a consolation prize, but too inadequate to bolster its prospects in the 2024 general election, which by all means seems to be done deal in favour of the BJP. The recently formed INDIA grouping is very unlikely to be a creditable alternative to Narendra Modi’s juggernaut, particularly in the Hindi heartlands.

