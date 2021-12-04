Letters to the Editor — December 4, 2021

Art of politics

While conceding that Mamata Banerjee had earlier allied with the BJP, it must be said that parties in India are ever ready and willing to take opportunistic stances to suit their interests. Let us not forget that the Left was hand in glove with the BJP to prop up the 1989 V.P. Singh-led National Front government at the Centre. The Congress should also remember that it is sharing the spoils of office in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena (its bete noire earlier) without any qualms just to keep the BJP out of power in the State. Politics in India has already become the art of the possible and the Congress is no honourable exception to this rule.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

Opposition’s stance

In a democratic set-up, the role of the Opposition is no less than the one which/who rules. The Opposition needs to blame itself for the sorry state of affairs in politics. It is making life easy for the ruling party and does not seem to play a constructive role, which is its prime responsibility.

Protests and walkouts, now common, would take the Opposition nowhere and would leave it fragmented. Why not discuss serious issues in Parliament? Do the parties lack the confidence in asking questions or are they out of ideas? Debate and discussion have become a rarity. The Opposition should also be magnanimous in accepting good work.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad