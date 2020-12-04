Letters to the Editor — December 4, 2020

Consensus skipped

The farmers’ protests are a reminder of why governments cannot skip the important step of building consensus in policymaking. Agriculture, as in the Constitution, is a joint responsibility of both States and the Centre. So, even if one State has a problem, there has to be a discussion before passing the Bill. There is no single policy that did not have opposition. Even the amendments to criminal laws undergo multiple iterations before they are passed in Parliament. Today, the damage is to public property, money flowing from taxpayers, and a loss of face to the government. When a consensus is achieved at the end of this ongoing turmoil, we have to remember it could have been avoided right at the start through debate and discussion at the table instead of riots and rallies on roads.

Policies that concern agriculture and farmers cannot be framed while sitting in rooms in Delhi, without any contact with farmers and knowledge about the routine hardships they undergo throughout the year. The Centre is violating the rules in attempting to hand over the agriculture sector to capitalist cronies.

Prisoner welfare

The justice system’s treatment of elderly undertrials, especially those with disabilities, leaves much to be desired. The cold legalism with which a senior prisoner with Parkinson’s disease is being treated is just one example. It is better that elderly persons with such disabilities are kept under house arrest, if need be, and produced in court on the day of trial. If MPs with serious criminal backgrounds are not barred from contesting elections and can sit in Parliament, it stands to reason that elderly prisoners with serious health issues deserve better. There cannot be one kind of justice for conscientious dissenters and another for privileged politicians and the powerful.

Quality of democracy

It is not at all a surprise that the quality of democracy in India has been decreasing (OpEd page, ‘Datapoint’ — “Erosion of democracy”, December 2). The accusations and criticisms levelled by Opposition leaders, and against the BJP for ‘misgovernance’ ever since it took over the reins of the country, with it being least concerned about democratic values and principles, have now been substantiated. Shunning debate in Parliament and falling back on the ordinance route to pass Bills have eroded our parliamentary democracy. Ironically, the BJP uses the example of the Emergency to ridicule the Congress party.

R-Day celebrations

The report (Page 1, December 3) that India has invited the U.K. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations next year is strange given the pandemic situation. Faced with the facts of the forthcoming New Year festivities, the on-going farmers’ agitation and the severe winter season ahead, it is reasonable to expect more spikes in infections and morbidities from COVID-19 which could peak around early January.

It would be prudent for the government to cancel the Republic Day celebrations and set an example to the people of India and across the world on the need to avoid large gatherings and celebrations during this pandemic time, even if there is a huge trade, investment and defence agenda that is to be discussed. Thousands of armed services personnel, security staff, artistes, schoolchildren, VIPs and the general public will be at risk. One hopes the government will accord priority to saving lives by avoiding the pomp and show which India can do without this time.

The decision will serve as a morale booster to pandemic-weary India. The dignitary is from a nation that is at the forefront of COVID-19 vaccine research and this will imbibe confidence in the people. Going by the agenda, there seem to be a number of areas where the bilateral relationship can attain greater heights.

