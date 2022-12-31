Letters to The Editor — December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022 12:24 am | Updated December 30, 2022 10:31 pm IST

Remote EVM

The Election Commission of India has to make it clear who exactly qualifies to be a domestic migrant. Also, as migrants are not a uniform and definite class and have fluid identities, locations and situations, the ECI has to create an inclusive definition of migrants (Page 1, December 30).

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

Testing is key

The Central and State governments should start vigorous preparations to combat any variant of COVID-19 and not be hasty in assuming that the country may be dealing with a weakened case. The first step is to ensure a compulsory screening test for all travellers arriving in India. The second is to ensure adherence to appropriate protocol.

V. Venkitasubramanian,

Coimbatore

King Pele

Pele is an incarnation to show the world that no game on earth is as beautiful as football. Millions of football fans around the world have been left devastated. Pele will remain Pele, the only synonym for football.

M. Pradyu,

Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala

The legend is a chronological reference milestone as far as football is concerned — as before Pele and after Pele. The greatest of all time and a role model every footballer has wanted to emulate, Pele had the football scene mesmerised.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Pele leaves behind a legacy that is the envy of many a player. His elevation to international superstardom was not an overnight success, but the outcome of consistent and meticulous efforts.

Prabhakaran Vallath,

Vatakara, Kozhikode, Kerala

Having seen Pele in action in Kolkata in 1977, I can say that he was an inspiration for millions. Pele’s line, “I was born to play football, just like Beethoven was born to write music and Michelangelo was born to paint,” was no exaggeration. He made football what it is today; he was a footballing gentleman and an iconic player with an elegance that has rarely been bettered. For my generation this is one of our saddest days.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad, Haryana

Football has lost its king, who rose to become one of the greatest in modern sporting history. While many of us wished that Brazil had won the FIFA 2022 Cup, it is some comfort that a South American team is the winner.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

