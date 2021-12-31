Letters to the Editor — December 31, 2021

31 December 2021 00:02 IST

Infections again

The rise in COVID-19 infections in several States and the World Health Organization’s warnings reveal a disturbing situation (Page 1, “COVID-19 cases in India start to inch up as Omicron takes over”, December 30). While efforts to battle it out are in place, the most important questions remain unanswered: are we doing enough? Have we learnt crucial lessons post the COVID-19 outbreak? Are we drifting away from the prime focus and concern? We face a worrying situation. The fear that was there during the first wave has gone.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

The experiences gained from the preceding pandemic waves have failed to sensitise the public. There is a gross violation of social behaviour protocols. The Government also needs to check the quality of tests done in airports. The second wave spelt a windfall for private health players and the Government should now have in place a viable system of ensuring strict monitoring of their functioning. We should not become complacent after reports of Omicron “being less severe”. We must look at the larger picture of the corresponding impacts on livelihoods.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

Social distancing norms are being forgotten. People are on a travelling spree with no worry about rising cases. All unnecessary travel plans ought to be stopped. Furthermore, in the run-up to the Assembly elections in various States, political parties ought to ensure that rallies are monitored and regulated.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

True picture needed

Hardly a day passes without news about the rise in COVID-19 cases especially after Omicron. Therefore, the comment about orders in the report, “Exporters are ‘flush’ with orders: FIEO” (‘Business’ page, December 30), seems far-fetched. All sectors of industry are contracting. Inflation has yet to come down. So is all well in the export sector? Rating agencies have something different to say. The real picture must emerge.

A. Aravindan,

Chennai

Cash haul

That a perfume dealer’s house in Kanpur was found to be a currency treasure trove is something incredible. How did the authorities miss such amassing of wealth? What will be the follow-up action now? Will it be transparent or hushed up as usual?

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai