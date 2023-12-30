Letters to The Editor — December 30, 2023

December 30, 2023 12:24 am | Updated December 29, 2023 11:18 pm IST

Qatar development

There have been a number of speculative reports about the eight Indian Navy veterans having been sentenced to death for espionage activities, allegedly involving the passing on of classified technology to another country. Even though the death penalty has been dropped, India must continue its diplomatic efforts to bring them back to India. The episode should lead to greater caution when Indians take up and execute assignments in other countries.

Govardhana Myneedu,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

The ruling is a victory but more needs to be done. Diplomatic acumen is required along with the right political will to ensure the safety, the security and the well-being of the eight personnel.

Manas Agarwal,

New Delhi

Vijayakant

‘Captain’, as Vijayakant was affectionately known in the film world, always ensured that those who called on him at his residence, office or even shoot spot were fed sumptuously. He was generous to those in need. He enjoyed the unalloyed patronage and unstinting appreciation of his band of fans largely because of his scintillating acting skills.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Actor and politician Vijayakant’s passing has left millions of his admirers heartbroken. The perception was that he was a clean leader and a good actor. His mass appeal stemmed from his modest rise in life, which resonated with many of his fans. The impact he has had on the lives of many cannot be quantified, as his influence has reached far beyond the realms of cinema and politics.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

