Letters to the Editor — December 30, 2022

December 30, 2022 12:24 am | Updated December 29, 2022 10:37 pm IST

COVID-19 alert

The policy of China now, to relax the restrictions imposed on its citizens, will no doubt lead to a spike in cases of the virus (‘World’ page, “China’s pivot in COVID plan sparks jitters worldwide”, December 29). Travel from and to China needs to be under strict regulations and control.

In India, governments, at the Centre and States, have to strictly enforce COVID-19 appropriate measures to avoid lockdowns and other harsh measures. As the economy is reviving, it is very essential to raise awareness among the public to scrupulously adhere to the appropriate actions, especially in public gatherings.

V.S.K. Pillai,

Vazhappally, Kottayam, Kerala

With China admitting that there is a COVID-19 surge, we are back to square one. Even more worrying is the plans of its citizens to travel abroad — with a vengeance. We cannot afford a devastating repetition of what happened during the opening days of the pandemic.

We have had enough disease and misery already.

S. Kamat,

Alto Santa Cruz, Goa

Beijing’s new stance

The recent softening of (diplomatic) stance by China is surprising (“Ready to work with India for steady growth of ties: China” December 26). This seems to be more of a tactical manoeuvre than a strategic one, to buy time for its long-term objectives and try to induce fissures in a coalition that seems to be emerging in the Indo-Pacific to counter China. Years ago, the U.S. was made to believe in China’s peaceful rise. This is a charm offensive to be wary of.

Hemant Goyal,

Safidon, Jind, Haryana

It remains to be seen whether China is able to maintain cordial and sincere relations with not only India but also all other neighbouring countries in a transparent manner.

Kondapi Raghubabu,

Ongole, Andhra Pradesh

Dalit rights

It is a shame that even 75 years after Independence, Dalits, in some areas, are still not permitted to enter temples. Have we forgotten the relentless and unremitting efforts undertaken by the Mahatma and B.R. Ambedkar to try and ensure the rights of Dalits?

In this instance, in Tamil Nadu, though the temple has been sealed, the question that nags me is how unconcerned we still are about Dalit rights.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

