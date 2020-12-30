Letters to the Editor — December 30, 2020

Party’s foundation day

In the absence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the Congress party’s 136th Foundation Day event, it is good that senior leader A.K. Antony unfurled the flag. The Congress has several senior leaders who can run the organisation on expected lines. When will wisdom dawn on those who clamour for the party to be administered only by members of the Nehru-Gandhi family?

P.G. Menon,

Chennai

At the MCG

Coming as that perfect New Year gift to the nation, India’s fabulous win at the MCG assumes immense significance given the ignominy suffered by the team in the First Test at Adelaide. Undoubtedly one of the best ever authoritative and memorable performances witnessed in recent times, the sparkling success can be attributed to the cohesiveness, commitment and team spirit coupled with that indomitable will to succeed led by the new Captain Cool and master strategist, Ajinkya Rahane who led from the front. The fact that the victory was achieved in the absence of the cricketing stalwarts, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami makes it even more sweeter. Team India truly stamped its supremacy in all departments of the game.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

The Indian cricket team which fared miserably in the first Test has verily shown Doubting Thomases their place. While the entire team deserves to be congratulated for the fine performance, it is the performance of stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, who led from the front and whose deft field placement and handling of his bowlers which should rank first in the list of honours. The poor show by mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara and the injury to pacer Umesh Yadav might prove dampeners in the next matches.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru