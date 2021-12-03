Letters to the Editor — December 3, 2021

03 December 2021 00:02 IST

Tackling Omicron

The new COVID-19 variant of concern, Omicron, has only reinforced the importance of universal vaccination and quickening its pace. Universal vaccination becomes all the more important to pre-empt mutations to the extent possible. Vaccination is yet to gather pace in Africa in particular. The emergence of Omicron draws attention to the unequal vaccine distribution between rich and poor countries. With the detection of Omicron cases in India, the Government must now be galvanised into vaccinating the entire adult population soon, besides considering booster doses for those who are vulnerable.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Advertising

Advertising

The move by some States to put in place a stringent testing protocol at airports needs to be looked into. It is distressing that certain tests are prohibitively expensive, almost nine times of what they would be in regular laboratories. This attempt at profiteering has to stop.

Dr. T. Varshini,

Chennai

Apart from the regular and rapid PCR tests which can confirm infection, identification of the new variant requires more specific analysis by genome sequencing which is more complicated and time consuming. Developing diagnostic tests such as RT-LAMP, targeting multiple genetic variations in Omicron, which are rapid, and more sensitive, will help in quicker detection of the variant. The efficacy of cheap antigen tests such as the lateral flow tests to detect the new variant should also be studied.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

An eye on 2024

It is possible that after two terms of Bharatiya Janata Party rule by 2024, there are many who will yearn for change. But they are not ready for change in the manner exhibited by the West Bengal leader and Trinamool Congress chief, Mamata Banerjee, who is moving like a hurricane. It is clear that she is over-ambitious. Who knows Ms. Banerjee and her party outside West Bengal? What is her experience as a team member in any coalition? Why should she be so vengeful towards the Congress by effecting defections?

She is no better than the BJP then in following horse trading tactics to topple Congress governments. Perhaps Ms. Banerjee needs to pay heed to what Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar hinted to the press after the recent

Mamata meet — include the Congress.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Chennai