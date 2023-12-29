GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — December 29, 2023
December 29, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Disaster management

It is unfortunate that north Chennai, especially Ennore, has experienced a series of incidents — flooding, an oil slick, an ammonia gas leak in a fertilizer plant, and an explosion in an oil major’s facility.

Relief and rehabilitation exercises should be set in motion on a war footing in the area. What is striking is a lack of rescue and relief mechanisms in place in the zone (“NGT directs TNPCB to submit report on Ennore gas leak”, December 28).

R. Sampath,

Chennai

There needs to be a thorough review of industrial safety standards in the area. Disaster management protocols must be carried out at regular intervals.

Anany Mishra,

Bhilai, Chhattisgarh

Vijayakant

Celebrated Tamil actor and politician Vijaykant captured the hearts of millions with his charismatic performances in films before transitioning into the realm of politics. He was not just a mass hero on screen but off screen too, known for his generosity.

Ramesh G. Jethwani,

Bengaluru

Vijayakant has joined the league of actors in Tamil Nadu who have left an indelible mark on the silver screen as well as in politics. His flawless delivery of dialogues, however intricate they may be, is noteworthy. He was able to essay any role, from farmhand to landlord, with ease. His humanitarian frame of mind endeared him to all segments of society.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Vijayakant will be known for his innings when two powerful leaders were still reigning supreme in Tamil politics.

It is remarkable that his party became a third force in Tamil Nadu.

In the tinsel world, his notable films were Sattam Oru Iruttarai, Vaidehi Kathirunthal and many formulaic movies such as Captain Prabhakaran, Amman Kovil Kizhakale, and Ramana. He has left behind a legacy with scores of followers.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

