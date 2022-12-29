Letters to the Editor — December 29, 2022

December 29, 2022 12:24 am | Updated December 28, 2022 11:02 pm IST

Testing preparedness

While the drills being conducted by various States to check their preparedness to face any sudden surge in COVID-19 infections are an important step, a mere count of essential machinery such as ventilators, multi channel monitors, CPAP machines, etc. may not be enough. A random check of such equipment to see whether they are in working condition is necessary. Further, with the earlier experience of a shortage of necessary medicines and their availability in real time should be ensured. Wearing a face mask in public places may be mandated at least until it is confirmed that the possibility of another wave has receded.

Administering the booster dose to those in vulnerable categories should be prioritised and completed in a time-bound manner. In view of the global surge in coronavirus cases, India cannot afford to let its guard down based on hybrid immunity from vaccination and natural infection.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

With the Government doing its part, it is now the citizen’s duty to comply with safety guidelines and be self-aware while making travel decisions. Awareness is essential.

Raktima Gupta,

New Delhi

With worrying news from China, the world is again faced with the lurking fear of a pandemic. As far as India is concerned the situation seems to be under control so far and preparedness sufficient to manage any outbreak. The emphasis should be made on making the genome sequencing process more robust and expanding booster coverage. With economic recovery having started, India cannot afford to have any more setbacks.

Sharad Srivastava,

Kotturu, Karnataka

Although it is assumed that the Omicron sub-variant BF-7 is driving the surge of new infections in China and other parts of the world, the presence of other variants/sub-variants of unidentified transmissibility, and virulence cannot be ruled out.

Though a high rate of vaccination has provided India the required protective cover, continuous monitoring, a revamp of the health-care system, and increased genomic surveillance are a must. The complacency, errors, inaction, and horrors of the second wave must not be repeated.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

Mysterious indeed

The passing of two Russians in a hotel in a remote place such as Rayagada in Odisha calls for a thorough inquiry, more so because they were critics of the Russian President. It will be interesting to see what the Russian Embassy does in the matter that almost appears to be like a plot from the Cold War (Page 1, Odisha orders CID probe into death of Putin critic”, December 28). Were the men really tourists?

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT