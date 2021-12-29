Letters to the Editor — December 29, 2021

29 December 2021 00:02 IST

Hong Kong today

Misleading remarks have been made in the Editorial, “Tightening grip” (December 28), in the context of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR). First, the Hong Kong issue is solely China’s internal affair. The principles of “one country, two systems”, “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy have been implemented in good faith, and the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents have been fully guaranteed in accordance with the law. Since the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong SAR took effect over a year ago, the transformation of Hong Kong has been one of chaos to stability and prosperity now. Hong Kong residents and foreign citizens there can better exercise their legitimate rights and enjoy freedom in a safe environment.

Second, the criteria to gauge an electoral system is by whether or not it can promote meritocracy. The election for the seventh-term Legislative Council was held in an open, fair, just and orderly fashion. “Patriots administering Hong Kong” guarantees that capable patriots are elected and form a part of SAR’s administrative architecture; 90 members with diverse backgrounds were elected in accordance with the law. This demonstrates the new electoral system’s features of broad representation, political inclusiveness, balanced participation and fair competition. This is a very successful democratic practice.

China has unswerving resolve and confidence in implementing the ‘One Country, Two Systems’. We remain convinced that Hong Kong’s future will only become brighter. One can also read the recent white paper, “Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems” (https://bit.ly/3EDb0uq).