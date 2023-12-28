Letters to The Editor — December 28, 2023

December 28, 2023 12:24 am | Updated December 27, 2023 11:28 pm IST

Defence Minister’s line

It is shocking to know that “some forces” have sensed “India’s growing power” and are filled “with jealousy and hatred”, as stated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the context of the attacks on merchant vessels. On the other hand, astonishingly, the French authorities grounded an aircraft carrying 303 “Indian citizens” on the grounds of suspected “human trafficking”. If, indeed, the “growing power” of India is a universal truth, it is quite mysterious why a country such as France needs to ground an aircraft with Indians for five days on suspicion of large-scale alleged “human trafficking”. One hopes the “master brains” behind the ship attacks or an alleged “human trafficking” attempt will be rounded up soon.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

RTI reply

Many railway stations lack amenities and proper toilets in coaches, yet it is a surprise that a reply to an RTI application says that a significant amount of money is being spent on 3D selfie booths featuring the PM (Page 1, December 27). The 3D selfie booth is not a solution to improve the state of the railways. What we need are these: basic potable water and amenities in stations and better toilets in coaches.

C. Raghavan,

Chennai

The government seems to be prioritising optics over substantive issues. Allocation of precious resources for election gimmicks is an insult. Shameful to say, even our courts at the district level, for instance, lack proper toilet facilities.

Kurian Mathew,

Kochi

