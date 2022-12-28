Letters to the Editor — December 28, 2022

December 28, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

It is strange that some elements have found fault with Rahul Gandhi paying homage at the memorial of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Inside pages, “Congress, BJP trade charges over Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Vajpayee memorial”, December 27). What a cheap manifestation of hatred. It should not be forgotten that when compared to the current lot of politicians, A.B. Vajpayee was considered to be ‘a right person but in the wrong party’. He was a statesman, scholar, and an excellent person embedded with compassion. It must also be noted that he had strong views on attempts to disrupt harmony.

Mr. Gandhi seems to have sent a clear message that democracy (in India) is made up of a tapestry of parties with different ideologies and where there is no place for hatred. It has also shown that a Congress-Mukt Bharat is a distant possibility.

It does not behove well for anybody to find fault with Mr. Gandhi visiting the memorial. However, some of the social media messaging by the Congress was in bad taste. A.B. Vajpayee was a statesman. Those who comment on him must behave in a statesman-like manner.

Despicable act

The report on human waste having been found in a tank supplying water to Adi Dravidar families was a real shock to read (Page 1, “Faeces found floating in Adi Dravidar village tank”, December 27). Such an inhuman act is unacceptable and only depicts the lowest form of behaviour. This is a fit case for punishment under the Public Health Act. It is a shame that in modern India, people who have been oppressed, in the name of caste, continue to be subject to atrocities. The Tamil Nadu government needs to act strongly.

Auctioning of cricketers

I am writing this as a cricket buff. Cricketers were auctioned for whopping sums for the IPL 2023 edition. Fixing a price tag on them is akin to selling sheep in a shandy. If the BCCI’s coffers are overflowing, the money can be spent on noble causes. Offering crores of rupees to cricketers is sheer madness. The IPL can be staged once in four years.

