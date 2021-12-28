Letters to the Editor — December 28, 2021

28 December 2021 00:02 IST

Stop the hate

The impunity with which hate speeches and calls for violence against the minorities are being made is a matter of deep concern. There seems to be little action even after having clear visual evidence of hate speech.

If India is to realise its true potential, it will need to rein in such elements and protect the liberal, inclusive and secular foundations of its democracy and Constitution.

Madan T. Aravind,

Thrissur, Kerala

Beginning with hate speech in Haridwar to vandalism in Ambala, it is heart wrenching to read about incidents of hatred and intolerance in a country known for its ‘unity in diversity’. India is battling a number of issues and these kinds of internal rifts only add to the trauma. Internal peace is crucial for the development of the nation.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

The authorities must take cognisance of the increased intensity and frequency of such incidents and provide adequate safeguards, lest the country loses its credentials of being a secular nation which is what sets it apart from its immediate neighbours. The Prime Minister must take a stand and unequivocally condemn these attacks. It must be made clear that any ideology that premises itself on hate and exclusion has no place in our country’s pluralistic tradition.

Deepak Denny,

Thiruvananthapuram

For peace of mind

During my active service life there was no need for any medical and health support — thanks to my genes and healthy habits. At 72, I still have no health problems. But the fact that I might have to incur huge expenditure in case I fall sick now is daunting. Similar is the case of millions of elderly Indians. There is urgent need to have a benevolent national policy with the necessary budgetary support for all senior citizens ensuring proper, subsidised/free, timely and adequate medical attention (Editorial page, December 27). This will also ensure peace of mind.

M.V. Nagavender Rao,

Hyderabad

Today, we find that elders suffer a great degree of neglect. This has been well highlighted. The Government needs to extend assistance and support to elders even further in order to ensure a healthy and comfortable life for them. It is incumbent upon society and as well as the Government to attach utmost significance to the welfare of elders. The timely article is a clear reminder of this.

R. Ramanathan,

Coimbatore

Judicial appointments

The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha was disappointed that the wonderful first speech of CPI(M) MP John Brittas in Parliament on the appointment of judges had not been reported in the national media. There was a great deal of statesmanship and constitutional concern in his speech. He was not for caste but for castelessness which makes a world of difference though historical wrongs have to be righted.

While Mr. Brittas was critical of the collegium system of judges selecting judges, the fallout would not have been severe had the powers that be kept in mind the democratic, secular, socialistic and welfare ideals while appointing judges. Regrettably, judicial appointments have become contractual and not constitutional. Mr. Brittas was also critical of dynastic appointments to the judiciary. This is not the constitutional dynasty which the framers of the Constitution including Dr. Ambedkar contemplated. It was the dynasty of values they had in mind.

In short, Mr. Brittas, apart from the many other things he said, has implied that our Courts have become family courts which the Supreme Court of India should endeavour to avoid.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Desmond Tutu

In Bishop Desmond Tutu’s passing, the world has lost one of the greatest champions of freedom and a tenacious fighter against the abominable policy of apartheid. It was the indomitable spirit and leadership of Nelson Mandela and members of the African National Congress supported by the activism of spokesmen like Desmond Tutu which led South Africa to abandon its apartheid.

M.P. Muralidharan,

Bengaluru