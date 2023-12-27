Letters to The Editor — December 27, 2023

December 27, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The ‘immigration’ case

There are more questions than answers in the case of the detention of 303 air passengers in France (Inside pages, December 26), said to have been bound for Nicaragua. It is not clear how the passengers were let off after landing in Mumbai after normal questioning. Stranger still is that there were “11 unaccompanied minors”. Who are their parents or guardians? Why were minors headed to Nicaragua unaccompanied?

The airline’s reply of a “partner company” that chartered the flight being responsible for verifying the identity papers of the passengers seems evasive. On what basis did some passengers seek asylum in France? And, why were a few passengers taken in for questioning? There have been no inputs from the Indian High Commission in France. There is something very suspicious about the entire episode and its quick resolution.

There needs to be a proper media investigation.

S. Parthasarathy,

Chennai

Conduct by representatives

It did not behove well for an (Opposition) MP to be mimicking the mannerisms of the Rajya Sabha Chairman. That some senior Opposition leaders gave a thumbs up to this denarian-type of act is deplorable. Although the insinuation that the mimicry demeaned and hurt the feelings of the farming and Jat communities is far-fetched, people expect more responsible and determined behaviour from the Opposition MPs, especially when electoral authoritarianism is baring its fangs.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala