Letters to The Editor — December 27, 2022

December 27, 2022 12:24 am | Updated December 26, 2022 11:00 pm IST

The fabric that is India

The description of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra goes well with an otherwise well-thought-out and balanced commentary on today’s polity (Editorial page, December 26).

The writer and politician’s line that ‘if we do not impact politics, politics will impact our lives mercilessly’ is thought-provoking. But will people wake up and act?

M. Karunanithi,

Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu

It appears that the narrative came from the core of the writer’s heart. I would think that the article would reflect the sentiments of many in the country. The Bharat Jodo Yatra need not be construed as a Congress campaign, but as people’s ‘enmass participation’ under the leadership of a person much spurned and perhaps misunderstood as a maverick politician of low calibre.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan’s metaphor of the kind of divisive politics being practised and present in India today is a matter for serious debate.

The government of the day has to pay attention to the many sufferings of people.

C. Sachidananda Narayanan,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

One bar, one judiciary

It is time to examine whether a class of lawyers being designated as Senior Counsel is necessary considering the way in which it has worked — it has reached the high point of being described as a ‘distinct gown’ and not a ‘distinguished gown’.

Corporate clients and law firms often seek a lawyer with a senior gown. The virtual corporatisation of the legal system is being promoted through the designation of lawyers as Senior Counsel. There appears to be a race for a ‘senior gown’ and lawyers who do not get it in their respective courts seek such recognition in other courts. In one court, a number of lawyers were designated Senior Counsel leading to much amusement.

There was a grievance made in the Supreme Court that there were not enough women lawyers designated ‘Senior Counsel’ in the Madras High Court. This may be justified. But carrying it to its logical extent, there may be a grievance tomorrow that members of a particular community have not been designated. The best solution is to have only one gown, which will increase camaraderie among lawyers. The Chief Justice of India must act.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Individualism and health

What is the logic behind “curbing individualism in public health”, as highlighted in the Editorial page article (December 13)? Clinical medicine is about an individualistic approach, whereas community medicine is a population-based approach to disease and ill-health. This polarity is decreasing gradually under the right-based approach to the public health system emerging globally; universal health care became the golden rule. Why go back to that old artificial divide?

Whenever hospitalisation is required (3% NSSO Round 75), care must be provided and planned for under the public health system. In any insurance scheme, under the pooled risk concept, the premium paid by the large majority covers the expenses of the few unfortunate victims of ill health. Similarly, in mass COVID-19 immunisation, there is nothing unethical in motivating them for self-protection from hospitalisation and death. That is the current evidence. Immunisation and hospitalisation for the treatment of severe cases form the two-pronged strategy of public health intervention in COVID-19 pandemic control. Care and treatment of uncomplicated COVID-19 cases in domiciliary or fever hospitals with isolation and tertiary intensive care in big hospitals with ventilatory facilities are again examples of stratified public health approaches of individualism in clinical care. There is nothing objectionable.

Every individual has a right to be healed, free of complications and disability. That right is guaranteed only by individualism in public health — the new global approach to universal health care, where “nobody is left uncounted and uncared for”.

Dr. Antony K.R.,

Thevara, Kochi, Kerala

