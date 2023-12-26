GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — December 26, 2023
Premium

December 26, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Politics and discourse

The manner in which some Ministers and political leaders are airing their opinions, using uncivilised statements, is a sad reflection of how fine principles in a democratic set-up are vanishing. The political arena has become battlefield and what is distressing is that only the goal, of the next election, is being kept in mind rather than a long-term vision and the future of the next generation. One longs for the return of political maturity, decency, wisdom and sagacity.

R. Pichumani,

Thippirajapuram, Tamil Nadu

Natural calamity insurance

In motor vehicle insurance, third party coverage is collected compulsorily. Though it is not possible to have this for natural calamities in general, a portion of the total revenue of the State and Centre must be reserved for this and disbursed to family card-holders uniformly, irrespective of their income after a calamity, especially in the context of extreme climate events. This must at least be the minimum form of help. Following the Chennai floods, though the line was that all would be covered, there were riders to get the sum of ₹6,000.

R. Ganesan,

Chennai

