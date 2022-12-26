Letters to the Editor — December 26, 2022

December 26, 2022 12:24 am | Updated December 25, 2022 10:43 pm IST

COVID-19 alert

Just when we thought we were getting over the COVID-19 pandemic, there comes the news of its resurgence in various parts of the world. With far fewer hospitalisations in India at this point in time, most people seem to think that COVID-19 has ceased to be a killer disease and instead become a ‘minor illness’.

However, the verdict on it should be left to the epidemiologists. Perhaps the vastly reduced number of cases also explains why many people in India are dragging their feet on taking booster doses. The Government should convince people of the benefits accruing from booster doses.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

That testing of international air passengers is to resume is a welcome step. State governments must now insist on safety measures in public areas such as wearing masks, cleansing hands with sanitizer, and maintaining physical distancing. Booster doses should be the norm.

People should cooperate with the Government by strictly following COVID-19 protocols.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

There should be enhanced concerns over the current and emerging pandemic crisis in China. This prolific manufacturing nation inexplicably opting for crippling lockdowns of long durations, cannot be dismissed as due to poor governance or inferior vaccines. There must be more to it. Clearly, the last six months of draconian isolation for investigation and counter measures have not yielded results. Perhaps the virulence is too severe to comprehend, much less arrest. China, as is wont, may not share information but the silence of the World Health Organization should worry all.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Yatra and protocol

The perception is that the government of the day appears to be strategising over checkmating the Bharat Jodo Yatra, with its messaging about the need to observe COVID-19 protocols. Why did not the need to observe these occur to anyone during the recent elections? Our airports, the main ingress points, are what need to be given strict instructions. One has also seen the levels of compliance in Parliament. Selective application of COVID-19 protocols seems disingenuous.

R. Thomas Paul,

Bengaluru

Comments on judiciary

It is quite unfortunate that the Vice-President and the Chairman of Rajya Sabha took cognisance of something spoken outside the House and vented his ire on the floor of the House with his adverse remarks (Inside pages, “Session ends in RS amid din over V-P’s remark on Sonia”, December 24). It is intriguing that Mr. Jagdeep Dhankhar has not found the observations of the Law Minister, spoken on the floor of the House and outside regarding the functionality of the judiciary, as a damaging stance.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

It does not behove the stature of the Vice-President and Chairman Rajya Sabha while occupying a high constitutional post to be taking potshots at a Member of Parliament. If the said Member called a spade a spade, why is Mr. Dhankhar reacting as though he is batting for the ruling dispensation?

His august office has a certain sanctity and dignity of its own, which needs to be preserved.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

Nets and fishing

The issue of purse seine fishing needs to be looked at from the larger perspective of problems of traditional fishing communities, fishing beyond natural replacement limits, collateral damage to other non-targeted species of fish and other marine dwellers (Page 1, “Purse seines come with a divisive catch”, December 25). It is uncharitable to attribute the opposition to purse seine fishing as jealousy, whereas in reality the fishing methods such as purse seine and bottom trawling, to name a few, are threatening the very livelihoods of traditional fishermen. Fish populations are declining so fast due to modern methods of fishing that a large number of species are already overfished. Often, the purse seine method is used along with fishing aggregation devices, aggravating the problem. Purse seines cannot be banned but can be regulated. Why not completely ban modern methods of fishing in the 12 nautical miles zone from the shore? Or a rule that modern vessels can go to sea only in alternate months? There should also be steps to replenish stocks of various species of fish.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Forgotten teaching

It is unfortunate that midnight Mass to ring in Christmas has been disrupted after confrontation between two groups of the faithful over celebration of the Mass led to violent clashes and damage to church properties at the St. Mary’s Cathedral attached to the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. It is unfortunate that the police had to be called in. The Holy Mass needs to be kept out of politics. “Forgive and be kind” is one of the greatest teachings of Christ. The faithful who were engaged in the confrontation have completely forgotten this.

K.A. Solaman,

Alappuzha, Kerala

State of Fiji

Fiji may be a very small country, yet its strategic location makes it an important player in the edgy competition that exists between the United States and China. What is essential is a stable and peaceful Fiji. Any disturbances will end up benefiting China.

Madhusree Guha,

Kolkata

