Letters to the Editor — December 26, 2020

Coding for children

In the midst of emerging online learning systems, ensuring a blissful childhood remains a key challenge for parents (OpEd page, “Are children being introduced to coding too early in life?”, December 25) . There is an imperative need to provide children soft skills to nurture their emotional intelligence which would enable them to boldly face challenges in life. While learning coding helps problem-solving skills in children, it does take away their precious playtime. It could make them become glued to their device screens all the time. As such we need to disseminate the requisite inputs to children to enable them to withstand the pressures in academics and outside as well. Experiential learning, interpersonal skills and peer learning would be available to children only from their outside mingling during their playtime.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Kanuru, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Introducing children, of ages four or five, to coding is, without a question, far too early. One has to agree that 21st century careers will be based on technology but that does not mean such young children should be made to sit in front of mobile and laptop screens. It is pointless.

Akshata Anil Rupnawar,

Hadapsar, Pune, Maharashtra

Protocol forgotten

It is definitely the festive season and one most certainly does not begrudge a man his favourite tipple but the chaotic scenes witnessed outside the beverages outlet at Vizhinjam shocked our family as we travelled to and from a seaside resort nearby. People jostled in serpentine queues paying scant regard to the COVID-19 protocol. Masks were worn incorrectly or not at all and social distancing norms were aggressively compromised. Coming on the heels of recently concluded elections, a similar festive season rush at other such liquor outlets will further aggravate the COVID-19 new caseload situation. I hope the authorities concerned will put in place corrective measures to ensure that gains against the disease are not frittered away.

Deepak Nair,

Thiruvananthapuram