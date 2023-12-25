Letters to The Editor — December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Flood aid, verbal exchange

There seems to be no end to the controversy a prominent Minister in Tamil Nadu creates with his verbal utterances, this time over financial aid for the State after the extensive flooding. His use of a particular word was crude, and is unacceptable, which has been made worse by his asking whether the word used was an uncivil term/noun. As a budding politician, he must learn to be polite and decent in his speech.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

The way the Union Minister concerned conducted herself in the media meet to discuss aid for Tamil Nadu was shocking. Her remarks were caustic and aggressive.

One only hopes that the sufferings of the people in south Tamil Nadu are not lost sight of.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

The window seat

The article, “Window wars” (Open Page, December 24), made me recollect an experience while travelling from Chennai to Bangalore city (on duty) by the Brindavan Express (a/c coach) some years ago. The seating was such that there were three seats on one side and two seats on the other, making it a total of 10 seats in a bay, with four window seats. Three window seats were already occupied. Then came a person who seemed to be politically influential, who occupied the remaining window seat. Before departure, a couple sat down on the allotted seats, one next to the politician and the other on the other side. Since they wanted to sit together, they requested the politically influential person to move, which he stoutly refused to do. When I attempted to help them, he bawled at me too. Some people are crazy about their window seats in trains.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai