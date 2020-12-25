Letters to the Editor — December 25, 2020

25 December 2020 00:02 IST

The Cairn case

Retrospective taxation is not only bad in law but also an unfair practice resorted solely with the purpose of filling up the exchequer by dubious means. It is ironic that such an undesirable practice reared its ugly head for the first time during the tenure of Dr. Manmohan Singh, who, through his liberalisation policies, opened the doors to global investors. The Vodafone incident set a bad precedent emboldening authorities to act in similar fashion, but without taking into account the wider repercussions to the Indian economy. Despite the not-so-conducive investing conditions prevailing due to the pandemic, global investors have continued to repose trust in the Indian market, going by the funds being pumped into the stock market, and even their investing in distressed assets. Their contribution in generating employment and growth of Gross Domestic Product can in no way be under-estimated. We should tread with caution before application of penal provisions. Given their importance to the Indian economy, there should be a separate panel to deal with tax or other critical financial transactions relating to global investors. It would help in resolution (Page 1, “Cairn Energy wins arbitration award”, December 24).

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Sugathakumari

In the passing of Sugathakumari, the literary world has lost one of its greatest poets and an iconic public figure who worked tirelessly for the cause of the downtrodden. She anchored herself as a towering moral presence in Kerala’s public sphere. Her pioneering role in the Silent Valley Movement in 1970 cannot be easily forgotten.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

State’s yes to jallikattu

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to permit jallikattu in the State, with the ostensible objective of romanticising the ancient sport, is aimed more at vote bank politics. Though a standard operating procedure would be put in place, it is susceptible to be observed more in the breach. More importantly, the grim prospect of grievous injuries cannot be downplayed.

P.K. Varadarajan,

Chennai

Inducing polarisation

In today’s India, “love jihad” is one of the most disturbing factors which affect the social fabric. It is true that it has something to do with secularism, but more importantly, it is a question of the right to privacy and the freedom of choice on which the Supreme Court of India has spoken so eloquently in Puttaswamy. Privacy, the Court says, represents the core of human personality and recognises the ability of each individual to make choices and take decisions governing matters, intimate and personal. The Court says elevating a right to the position of constitutionally protected right places it beyond the pale of legislative malpractice. Despite this clear pronouncement, the U.P. government has made a brazen attempt to polarise an already fractious society by bringing in an ordinance criminalising inter-faith marriages. Other BJP-ruled States are waiting to pass such a disastrous law. Applying the principles enunciated in Puttaswamy, the ordinance has to go. The Supreme Court’s role is most crucial.

N.G.R. Prasad, K.K. Ram Siddhartha,

Chennai