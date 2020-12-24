Letters to the Editor — December 24, 2020

24 December 2020 00:02 IST

Virus alert

The report on 20 air passengers from the U.K. testing positive for COVID-19, is disturbing (Page 1, December 23). Stating that there is no cause for concern is poor consolation. How were the passengers allowed in the first place to board if mandatory tests and precautions are in place? These are extremely tough times and any relaxation or negligence would lead to a great setback. That a COVID-19 variant is now on the prowl should ensure that there is greater observance of protocol.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

The report is a reminder of the trauma of the past 10 months. Strict monitoring of passengers arriving from all countries is a must and stringent observance of testing protocols must be ensured. People also have the responsibility of taking care of themselves.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

DDC elections

The results of the J&K District Development Council polls clearly indicate that the arm-twisting policies of the BJP-led government have not met with any approval from the people and that it is time for course correction and a genuine political process to mainstream the region with the rest of India. Reconciliation and enabling a meeting ground for different view points are the steps needed.

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

Slow wheels of justice

The narrative of the Abhaya case is an illustration of what ails the criminal justice system in India (Page 1, “Priest, nun guilty in Abhaya case: court”, December 23). The verdict by the special court, after three decades of legal battle, would have been a minor consolation after the long and harassing battle for the victim’s relatives. But justice delayed is definitely justice denied. With the option for further appeals being open, the accused are not going to let things alone going by their previous attempts to thwart the case. The CBI’s efforts to make a case out of the quagmire of conceit and power play can be said to be the lone glimmer in the otherwise sordid case.

T. Yoganandh,

Salem, Tamil Nadu

That the road to justice still remains a long and arduous process has once again been exemplified in the case. Families cannot wait inordinately for verdicts.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu