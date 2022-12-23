Letters to The Editor — December 23, 2022

December 23, 2022 12:24 am | Updated December 22, 2022 11:00 pm IST

COVID-19 and India

With COVID-19 raging in China, it is a foregone conclusion that cases will spread across the world (Page 1, December 22). The Centre should now focus on virus control and stepping up vaccination rather than resorting to strategies such as “lockdowns” and containment zones.

Kothapally Raju,

Hyderabad

With our array of different vaccines of proven efficacy, effectiveness, immunogenicity, safety, and lasting immunity, India is prepared to counter any spike in new infections. Natural immunity, hybrid immunity and a high rate of vaccination have all given our population the required protection. This is proven by the fact that sub-variant BF.7 driving the present surge of cases in China was previously identified in India, yet did not lead to a serious rise in infections. However, there must be emphasis on booster doses, increased genomic surveillance, screening of passengers at airports, and basic prevention protocols.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

It is strange that the Government’s Health Minister has written to the Congress asking its leader Rahul Gandhi to observe strict COVID-19 guidelines or suspend his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Is the Minister indirectly admitting that India could face another massive wave? Or is it a political reaction to the yatra striking a chord? It cannot be forgotten that it was the Government that committed major blunders in handling the COVID-19 crisis. And what about the political rallying by leaders of the ruling party ignoring COVID-19 protocols? As a senior citizen, I want to know from the Minister why he has not asked for stringent checks on people travelling to India? One only hopes the poor are not made to suffer again.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad, Haryana

With the new year and many festivities round the corner, one hopes that the rise in cases in China does not cause problems. The Government needs to enforce safety measures.

Kartikey Singh,

Faridabad, Haryana

Forgotten stars

The report on the shabby way some of our hockey legends were treated in Chennai is shocking (‘Sport’ page, December 22). I recall an incident during my banking career days when a visitor was directed to me to raise a loan. I raised my head to see the legendary hockey captain who had won gold for India in the 1980 Moscow Olympics before me. I had tears.

C.K. Prem Kumar,

Kalvakulam, Palakkad, Kerala

