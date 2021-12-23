Letters to the Editor — December 23, 2021

23 December 2021 00:02 IST

Iconography of power

The article, “Changing the iconography of power” (Editorial page, December 22), seems to be full of vitriol against the ruling dispensation. There is absolutely nothing new in the lengthy narrative of the writer, who comes across more like a run-of-the-mill Opposition politician than an intellectual historian. Though some policy decisions by the NDA government have been hasty and not been rolled out effectively, to pulverise the government of the day using a few issues only highlights a mindset that is against the BJP. Being an historian, I am sure that she is well aware of what happened to what were once grand temples.

Politics in India has become very much polarised, unfortunately, and all political parties are to blame for this. Seeing everything wrong in others and projecting oneself as the right one has become the norm rather than the exception. It does not bode well for the nation. Do we need articles that only keep the cauldron of divisiveness alive and burning?

Rushed through

Rather than initiate what should have been a comprehensive discussion and debate on the issue as important as electoral reforms, the ruling dispensation has only rushed through an amendment Bill on the strength of its brute majority. There is an imperative need for electoral reforms, but this cannot be ushered in without wider consultations with lawmakers and the public. The apprehensions voiced by the Opposition and from various quarters about a possible disenfranchisement of eligible voters, violation of privacy and voter profiling are legitimate and deserve convincing answers from those in power.

Winter session

This is not the first time that the winter session of Parliament has been abruptly adjourned sine die before the scheduled date. Earlier too, several sessions including the last monsoon session of Parliament were curtailed this way. In this session, it was a chain of events that led to the stalemate. When he was elected in 2014, one recalls the Prime Minister having genuflected at the entrance to Parliament as a mark of respect. His government’s approach towards the Opposition and parliamentary proceedings have not been in the best spirit of democracy.

Online antics

The report, “CB-CID to probe lawyer’s act on camera” (Tamil Nadu, December 22), left one aghast. It is shocking that an advocate indulged in a reprehensible act this way. It is a relief that the investigating agency is to conduct an inquiry.

