Letters to the Editor — December 23, 2020

New strain

News of the new coronavirus variant brings back memories of the alarming situation that had developed in the initial stages of the pandemic. The dreadful virus shows that it continues to pose new challenges.

There is now an urgent need to monitor and understand the new threat better. This development only underscores the importance of adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Venu G.S.,

Kalluvathukkal, Kollam, Kerala

True to its formidable attributes, the microbe has been having a devastating run. It would be foolhardy to envisage another lockdown or to expect the government to continue imposing restrictions on various activities in the likelihood of another infection scare. It is now for the people to decide for themselves the merits of strictly adhering to the safety protocols prescribed to keep themselves out of harm’s way.

Pachu Menon,

Comba, Margao, Goa

Public Health Act

A long-overdue Public Health Act, nevertheless, seems to be in the pipeline at least now (Page 1, “House panel moots law to keep a check on private hospitals”, December 22). In a nation as huge as ours, and where corporate hospitals are mushrooming everywhere, government hospitals are far and few. The abnormal costs of treatment are becoming a reality in every corner of the country.

The House panel should also consider the need for more government hospitals.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

It is true that many private hospitals have made money taking advantage of COVID-19, and patients, rich and poor, have had no other option but to surrender and pay what they asked. Another laudable suggestion is on acceptance of insurance claims. The usual argument of these hospitals is ‘pay now in cash and claim insurance later’, making many such cash-free insurance schemes useless when badly needed. One has to wait for the final outcome.

J. Eden Alexander,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Still a phobia

World chess champion Viswanathan Anand’s views on mathematics will find resonance (Tamil Nadu, “People need not be intimidated by mathematics or chess, says Anand”, December 22). Mathematical anxiety or math phobia has been haunting students from generation to generation, right from a young age; many shy away from the subject with unfounded fears. At least on the 133th birth anniversary of mathematician Srinivasan Ramanujan, there should be a paradigm shift in people’s approach and attitude to mathematics. A complete transformation will be the biggest tribute to the prodigious mathematician.

P.K. Varadarajan,

Chennai