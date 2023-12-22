GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — December 22, 2023
Premium

December 22, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

State of Parliament

Just this year, the new Parliament edifice was ‘anointed’ with the Sengol, a symbol of just governance. Post-Independence, there was mutual respect across the aisle, and debates therein were animated and productive. Given the ongoing lack of trust and worse, it would take much more than a symbol for the House to uphold its dignity and vision. As a sequel to the Congress Mukht plan in 2014, the crusade is now seen to extend to the entire Opposition. This negates the very essence of parliamentary democracy predicated on debate and dialogue. And in its very antithesis, should Bills be enacted without broader insights, the Sengol must reluctantly step down.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

The Opposition is supposed to act as a watchdog in Parliament, but with the mass suspension of a record number of Members of Parliament from both Houses, there are clouds over our democracy.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

