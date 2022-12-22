Letters to The Editor — December 22, 2022
December 22, 2022 12:24 am | Updated December 21, 2022 11:17 pm IST

‘Political advertisments’

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s ‘orders’ for the recovery of ₹97 crore from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, though tinted with a shade of political vendetta, involves the basic question of misuse of public money to serve party interests. Government-financed, election-oriented media advertisements, intended to advance the prospects of ruling parties and up the images of party leaders, are a usual scenario in our democratic governance. The public perception is rightly included in the report of the N.R. Madhava Menon panel, set up by the top court, which highlighted that ‘most government advertisements are misuse of public funds and are directed to gain political mileage for the ruling party and glorification of leaders’. In the Delhi case, the AAP has to elaborate on the existence of a Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising and whether the committee had investigated the advertisements as in a High Court order.

It is not enough to evade the question. The media too is very unlikely to highlight the issues involved, obviously for its own monetary interests in the advertisement charges.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Delineation is critical

The point is the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army of China have different perceptions of where the Line of Actual Control (LAC), between the territories of India and China lies, fuelling conflicts since 1962 between the troops posted in these high altitudes. With the LAC not having been delineated and demarcated adequately, the LAC is open to interpretations. This is also creating conflict among the political class, in turn demoralising our jawans. With the latest technologies, is it not possible to delineate the borders, and identify the buffer zones?

J.R.D. Rajakumar,

Chennai

Conversion

Religion is a code of moral principles based on the teachings of god. People, therefore, have a right to adopt any religion. If conversion is for money or by coercion, sincerity of heart is doubtful. But some politicians add colour to the issue by politicising it to suit their needs.

M.A. Sheriff,

Chennai

Related Topics

letters

