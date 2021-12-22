Letters to the Editor — December 22, 2021

22 December 2021 00:02 IST

Amendment Bill

The Bill to link the electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem is a proposal that could check voting malpractices, but only to an extent. Our lawmakers must note that there are many eligible voters being denied their right to vote due to faulty electoral rolls, which is a more serious violation of an individual’s right than the issue of malpractice. Also, free and fair elections cannot be possible unless there is a level-playing field for all contenders. Money and muscle power are making a complete mockery of the election process. The electoral bonds system is only placing political parties above scrutiny for any quid pro quo dealings. What is needed is a complete overhaul.

Dr. D.V.G.Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Growing divide

The widening gap between the rich and the poor across the world should open the eyes of governments (OpEd page, “What rising inequality means”, December 21). It goes without saying that democracy (where applicable) is meaningless if people are deprived of basic needs. Poverty-induced maladies such as starvation, hunger, illiteracy and malnutrition fly in the face of much touted economic prosperity and technological advancement. A country cannot bask in glory and pride by quoting only the quantum of wealth creation and improvement in some developmental indicators when the accumulation of wealth in a few hands goes unchecked.

N. Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad

Mask up

It is worrying that there are advisories again on the need to enforce mask usage amidst the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and its detection even in people with no history of foreign travel and those who are fully vaccinated. We cannot afford to relax our guard at all. The upcoming holiday season and the multi-State Assembly elections pose a threat to the battle against the pandemic.

Indians need to follow Japan and South Korea, where over 92% of citizens adhere to masking norms. The trauma during the second wave is still fresh in our memory.

Nitesh Mandwariya,

Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh

Trouble on the sea

It is unfortunate that the Sri Lankan Navy continues to arrest fishermen from Tamil Nadu (December 20). The Centre does not appear to consider the issue seriously. There must be a permanent solution.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai