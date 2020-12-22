Letters to the Editor — December 22, 2020

The Bengal fight

The Trinamool Congress has to blame itself for losing its leaders, walking into the trap of BJP’s predatory politics. That influential TMC leaders have joined the BJP shows how ill-equipped the TMC is to handle and address internal dissent and how centralised power in the party is. The crisis in the TMC is not unique. It stems from a structural flaw, common to a lot of regional parties that revolve around one leader or a family and where allegiance to the leader was the glue that held the party together Mamata Banerjee is a political fighter and cannot be underestimated, but the TMC has every reason to be concerned about 2021.

Yash Pal Ralhan,

Jalandar, Punjab

The ‘resignation strategy’ seems to have kicked in to ensure a successful strategyThis trend is likely to continue in future too given the BJP’s efforts to extend its footprint. The lasting damage that such utterly immoral and undemocratic practices can do to our democracy needs no elaboration. If there is one constitutional amendment this country needs immediately, it is one which will put an end to the practice of MLAs and MPs resigning their seats in order to circumvent the provisions of the existing anti-defection law. One does not expect the NDA government to bring in a legislation to this effect on their own as it would mean forgoing an important tool in the BJP’s expansionist strategy. Therefore, it is high time the Opposition and the public became alive to the implications of the ‘resignation strategy’ and bring pressure on the government to bring in the necessary legislation.

G.G. Menon,

Tripunithura, Kerala

Defection is not alien to Indian politicians. Nor do they have a fixed ideology for them and they are ready to sacrifice their self-respect for the sake of ‘position and power’. The way the BJP is trying to devour State after State using mysterious methods is a matter of concern. The concept of ‘oneness’ in everything, could lead to dictatorship.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

Clear message

It is good that Apple has sent a message to Wistron about setting things right (“Apple puts Wistron on notice after factory riot”, December 20). Exploitation of the labour force is common and some contractors settle wage bills only when driven to the wall.

P.G. Menon,

Chennai