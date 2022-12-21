Letters to the Editor — December 21, 2022

December 21, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The COP-15 summit

Though the decisions made at COP-15, which culminated into the Kunming-Montreal Agreement are illuminating, there is more which needs to be done (Page 1, “COP-15 summit adopts historic biodiversity deal”, December 20). Such deals must have an international legal personality in charge, armed with some powers to push for enforceability and accountability in actual terms. Currently, these meets are mere platforms for rhetoric. Actions on the ground are difficult to track.

Manas Agarwal,

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

The recommendations appear to be a practicable and workable way of protecting the earth.

R.V. Baskaran,

Chennai

Incident in place of worship

The Hindu (Chennai, December 20) has highlighted the disappointing experience of Justice S.M. Subramaniam, of the Madras High Court, when he visited the Vadapalani temple — he detected “misappropriation of money in the issuance of special darshan tickets”. Had he read the famous saying, religion is the opiate of the masses, he would not have been disappointed by what occurred. These are matters of ordinary happenings in temples and elsewhere — part of the institutional defaults in our society.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

The incident shows that there should be periodical visits to public places by constitutional functionaries to check that the common man is not suffering due to corruption.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Mediation and cases

Permanent mediation training institutes must be established in each district in consultation with the legal services authorities to train young advocates. This will help to create a professionally trained pool of advocates. This will cut the pendency of cases at the grassroot level.

Pravin Patil,

Walwa, Sangli, Maharashtra

At Doha

Argentina’s well-deserved World Cup win will be remembered for its epic level of excitement, drama and upsets. Praise-worthy is the organisational skills and efforts put in by Qatar.

N. Sadasivan Pillai,

Nellimukku, Kollam, Kerala