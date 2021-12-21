Letters to the Editor — December 21, 2021

A blot

The recent acts of lynching in Punjab raise a grave issue that has been left unaddressed by the legislature and the judiciary (Page 1, December 20). Indeed, while these acts could have something to do with the elections to be held in the State, it is undeniable that lynching in the name of ‘instant street justice’ for alleged crimes and acts continues to take place across the country. We cannot take pride in our civilisational values when people turn into mobs. Likewise, there is no point in celebrating our democracy when human rights cannot be enforced by the police administration and the judiciary. Finally, we must ponder whether people taking the law into their hands, is being ‘inspired’ by the glorification of encounters.

Firoz Ahmad,

New Delhi

Case of starvation?

It is saddening that a five-year-old boy is suspected to have died of starvation in Tamil Nadu (Page 1, December 20). Being a welfare-oriented State, with a streamlined PDS, anganwadis and foodgrain stock, there is no reason for such a case. Governments in India must ensure welfare reaches all.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Badminton medals

A silver for India’s Kidambi Srikanth in the BWF World badminton championship (‘Sport’ page, December 20) comes after a lean patch for the ace shuttler. The result is sure to do a world of good for his confidence which had taken a beating in the last few months. Compatriot Lakshya Sen, with a bronze, deserves praise too.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru