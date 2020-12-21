Letters to the Editor — December 21, 2020

In a new camp

What type of democracy is it when an elected representative — be he/she an MLA or an MP from any political party — defects to another party during the currency of his/her tenure? Is it not a betrayal of us voters who elected them and of the party on whose tickets they fought the elections? If the elected representative is free to jump on the other wagon, will the electorate, on the same logic, be permitted to withdraw the vote he/she cast and call back the elected member? It is a mockery of democracy if elected representatives are not prevented from what they have done in West Bengal (Page 1, “Bengal sees mass defection to BJP at Amit Shah’s rally”, December 20).

Why does Parliament not enact a law to prevent elected members from switching parties before their tenure is over? And why does the Election Commission of India or the Supreme Court of India not ‘advise’ the Centre to enact a law in this regard? It is a shame that the Bharatiya Janata Party which claims itself to be a ‘party with a difference’ is no longer so as it ‘encourages’ defectors from other parties. How do even the ‘tainted’ leaders of other parties become ‘puritans’ once they join the BJP? The need is to enact an effective ‘anti-defection’ law to disqualify elected members the moment they desert their party to join the other one during the currency of their term.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

The happenings in West Bengal are enough to make any right-thinking person lose faith and confidence in our elected representatives. It is not a surprise that the BJP is stooping to any level to grab power. If the BJP wants to rule a State, it should contest elections democratically. What is the mysterious factor causing such large crossovers? Ever since the BJP took over the reins of power, defections are on the rise. It is regrettable the anti-defection law lacks bite. Apart from this, the voter public also do not punish the defectors.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

At Adelaide

India’s ignominious defeat at the Adelaide Test against Australia marks a new low in the annals of our cricketing history (‘Sport’ page, “Indian batting plumbs new depths as Aussie pacers wreak havoc”, December 20). Needless to say, the shocking and unexpected decimation leaves Indian cricketing fans devastated and heart-broken. As compared to its emphatic performances where Team India scored impressive victories against opponents on its home turf, the team was only a pale shadow of itself, with the much famed batting line-up crumbling under pressure against a sustained and disciplined Australian pace bowling attack.

The Test Match has also exposed the vulnerability of our players in confronting genuine pace/fast bowling attack on fast and bouncy pitches. The defeat comes as a wake-up call to the management to eschew the system of choosing a different playing eleven for different formats.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore