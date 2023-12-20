Letters to The Editor — December 20, 2023

December 20, 2023 12:24 am | Updated December 19, 2023 11:36 pm IST

Suspension of MPs

It is most unfortunate that the protesting Opposition Members of Parliament — who were demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on last week’s security breach in the Lok Sabha have been suspended en masse (Page 1, December 19). But still, the phrase, “murder of democracy”, chosen by the Opposition to term this mass expulsion, is least likely to resonate with the vast majority of people of our country. One of the primary reasons for this is the lack of unity in the Opposition, which became quite evident, once again, during the recent Assembly elections and their aftermath. Without organic Opposition unity stemming from an array of common policies, which keep the welfare of the common man at their core, nothing much will happen by warning about the dangers faced by our democracy — even if this is the reality.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Parliament has now become the stage for combat. The number of sittings are getting reduced. Debates and referrals to standing committees are on decline. There seems to be no proper efforts to ensure floor management or negotiations.

The suspensions in the House could have been the last resort, but, unfortunately, have become routine and regular. The contentious issue, of a security breach in Parliament, is a serious one that deserves apolitical deliberations. The developments during this winter session of Parliament are deeply upsetting for those who value democracy.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

Suppressing deliberations with the weapon of suspensions does not augur well for an age-old democracy such as that of India. What the people of India want most from Parliament and our parliamentarians is brainstorming that ensures the well-being of millions of Indians.

Khalid C.K. Jathiyeri,

Puliyave, Kozhikode, Kerala

