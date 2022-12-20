Letters to The Editor — December 20, 2022

December 20, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Citizenship path

One fails to understand why India is making the citizenship path easy for only the “6 non-Muslim community minority groups from 3 nations” (Page 1, December 19). If religious persecution is considered as a criterion for taking a lenient view in issuing the citizenship certificate for the non-Muslim community minority groups, can any one vouchsafe for the non-persecution of the Muslim community in the three countries in question?

If the Centre was so keenly interested in accepting these persecuted people irrespective of their community status, it could have simply stated that all persecuted people from the three countries would be issued Indian citizenship, of course subject to the submission of valid documents as stipulated in the extant rules. It is still not late for the Union government to revisit the citizenship issuance rules.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

The grant of citizenship excludes Muslims. At the same time, there are moves to identify Muslim refugees to deport to Bangladesh. The Government’s decision must encompass all displaced refugees irrespective of their religion. Only then will it reflect the true secular nature of our great country.

S. Syed Basheer Ahamed,

Madurai

A match most thrilling

Argentina may have lifted the FIFA World Cup title but one has to acknowledge France’s incredible performance in the nail-biting final. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe added phenomenal sheen to their respective teams. From start to finish, the match was breathtaking.

Rajamani Chelladurai,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

Words cannot describe the beauty of that last game, with the players of both teams straining every nerve to win. The final match was exhilarating and worth every minute of play.

Prabhakaran Vallath,

Vatakara, Kozhikode, Kerala

What a nail-biting final game. Argentina was moving ahead but Mbappe had quite a few tricks. Argentina’s journey, that Messi curated, shows why it is a world-class team.

Arun Kumar Mahadevan,

Chennai

It was a ding-dong battle, with Messi putting up a “lion”-hearted performance. There was no “messi”-ing up. France was close to victory but Argentina won the cliff hanger.

Finally it was left to the goalkeepers of both teams to prove to be the decisive factors in the match. Doha too played the perfect host.

Hemant Hemmady,

Virar, Maharashtra