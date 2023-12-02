HamberMenu
Letters to The Editor — December 2, 2023
Premium

December 02, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Post-poll surveys

The national media is busy with various ‘outcomes’ that ‘exit polls’ have put forth. One wonders how such surveys have any purpose as they are largely an exercise in futility (Inside pages, “Exit polls show Congress win in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, but differ over M.P., Rajasthan”, December 1). Can an ‘exit poll’, even if analysed in such detail, stand against the voters’ own verdict which stands locked in the EVMs? Let the real mandate speak for itself on December 3-4.

Vinayak G.,

New Delhi

Scholarships and students

I have been researching scholarships to study abroad when I came across “Stipendum Hungaricum”, which is offered by the Hungarian government in partnership with the Indian government. In this scholarship, the Hungarian government provides reimbursement of the tuition fee and the cost of living, while the Indian government provides the airfare. After registering with the Hungarian government, the second step was to apply to the University Grants Commission (UGC). I waited for half a month, but nothing was uploaded on the UGC website about this scholarship. When I called them directly, I got to know that “the MoU signed by UGC with all the countries around the world is under review, so they have suspended all the scholarship-related activities until further notice”. This is causing many problems and insecurity for students. The deadline is also near. It is not only “Stipendum Hungaricum” that has been affected but also other scholarships as well.

Rupesh Kumar Jha,

Banmankhi, Purnea, Bihar

